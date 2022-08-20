×

Soccer

Moses Mabhida Stadium sold out for clash between Chiefs and Richards Bay

20 August 2022 - 17:53
Kaizer Chiefs fans during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 game between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium on 5 August 2022
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Tickets for the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium (8pm) have been sold out.

Amakhosi announced on Saturday afternoon that their meeting with the rookies is a sold-out affair while warning fans who don't have tickets not to come to the iconic venue in Durban.

Chiefs are looking to bounce back to winning ways after they were thrashed 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league match at Loftus last weekend in their second loss of the season.

In Richards Bay, they are up against a fired-up side that has registered two wins and a draw from their three matches of their first season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

