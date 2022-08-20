Chiefs are looking to bounce back to winning ways after they were thrashed 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league match at Loftus last weekend in their second loss of the season.
In Richards Bay, they are up against a fired-up side that has registered two wins and a draw from their three matches of their first season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Moses Mabhida Stadium sold out for clash between Chiefs and Richards Bay
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Tickets for the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium (8pm) have been sold out.
Amakhosi announced on Saturday afternoon that their meeting with the rookies is a sold-out affair while warning fans who don't have tickets not to come to the iconic venue in Durban.
Chiefs are looking to bounce back to winning ways after they were thrashed 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league match at Loftus last weekend in their second loss of the season.
In Richards Bay, they are up against a fired-up side that has registered two wins and a draw from their three matches of their first season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Sundowns drop points again as Sekhukhune hold them to a draw
Six young stars who look set to take the PSL by storm this season
Chiefs skipper Keagan Dolly says young players can learn from Bernard Parker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos