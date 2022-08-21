×

Soccer

Hunt backs ‘Tyson’ to return to his best as SuperSport face Pirates

21 August 2022 - 11:15 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SuperSport United's Thulani.Hlatshwayo during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 10 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has backed Thulani Hlatshwayo to regain his best form that earned him the Bafana Bafana captaincy and a dream move to Orlando Pirates, which later turned into a nightmare.

Hlatshwayo will face his former club Pirates in Sunday's DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

During his time at Bidvest Wits under Hunt, Hlatshwayo, now 32, was one of the best defenders in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and also tasked with marshalling the national team’s back row.

However, things didn’t go according to the plan after Hlatshwayo secured the move to his boyhood club Pirates.

Hunt believes Hlatshwayo's progress stagnated when he spent a lot of time not being played by Pirates.

“You must remember he was out of the game for about six or seven months and when you’ve been out of the game for that long it’s like you have a major injury,” Hunt said.

“It takes a bit of time [to get back to your best], but it’s been good. He has been getting better and better every day.

“At training he is showing leadership again but the sharpness will obviously take a bit of time and it can only be better with games. He has played three games and I can’t fault him with anything.”

With Onismor Bhasera out with an injury Hlatshwayo has been tasked with leading SuperSport as they meet Pirates on Sunday.

Hunt said the Buccaneers are a different team under the leadership of new Spanish coach Jose Riveiro.

“They obviously changed the shape from what they traditionally have been over the years,” Hunt said.

“They’ve got a totally different shape about them, which is interesting because it gives you few problems.

“They are trying to fit all their top players into a way of playing. They are a dangerous outfit.”

While Pirates have two wins, a draw and a defeat in the new season, SuperSport are yet to get a victory.

They have registered two defeats and a draw so far and Hunt believes a win against Pirates can help turn around their campaign.

