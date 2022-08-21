×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Rampant Leeds beat Chelsea as they continue to impress under Marsch

21 August 2022 - 18:46 By Reuters
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch celebrates with his team's fans after the final whistle of their Premier League match against Chelsea at Elland Road in Leeds on August 21 2022.
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch celebrates with his team's fans after the final whistle of their Premier League match against Chelsea at Elland Road in Leeds on August 21 2022.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United produced a relentless display to earn a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea on Sunday as they continued to impress under American coach Jesse Marsch.

In a raucous Elland Road atmosphere, two goals in five first-half minutes saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead with Chelsea, who finished with 10 men, unable to cope with the intensity.

The opener came after a monumental error from away goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, allowing American Brenden Aaronson in to score his first Premier League goal on 33 minutes, before Rodrigo headed in his fourth of the season to make it two.

There was no letting up from Leeds as they put the game to bed with a 69th-minute third through Jack Harrison, before Chelsea's close-season signing Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on. A second victory from three at the start of the new campaign came at a canter from there on in, helping Leeds climb up to second in the standings with seven points, while Chelsea's first loss leaves them down in 12th with four.

“We scored an own goal and conceded from a set piece,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said. “The defeat is nothing to do with pressing, nothing to do with running less kilometres and nothing to do with the style of Leeds.

“We were able to be the better team. But then it was 2-0 and our body language was not like it was in the last match. I don't see the connection that we lost to the style of Leeds. We knew it was coming.”

Looking to get back to winning ways after a fiery draw with Tottenham Hotspur last time out, Chelsea flew out of the traps, with close season signing Raheem Sterling flashing a strike wide after just 36 seconds. Tackles were flying in the West Yorkshire sunshine as the intensity levels remained high.

Harrison also went close early on, while Sterling had the ball in the net 15 minutes in, but was correctly ruled offside.Mason Mount was next to go close, bringing a fine save out of home goalkeeper Illan Meslier, only for Mendy to gift the hosts the lead. The Senegal international made a mess of collecting a back pass from Thiago Silva, he was then dispossessed by Aaronson, who was free to walk the ball home.

'Rock bottom': Former players tear into Man Utd after Brentford defeat

Manchester United came in for heavy criticism from former players after they crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on ...
Sport
1 week ago

The home fans enjoyed the opener against traditionally one of their fiercest rivals — animosity that stretches back to the 1970s — with the roof almost coming off Elland Road after in-form Brazilian forward Rodrigo headed home the second from Harrison's free kick.

Tuchel rang the changes in the second half, but the visitors, other than Reece James’ drilled effort that was tipped wide by Meslier, never looked like getting into the match.

Harrison's close-range finish was no more than the home side deserved, ensuring they could stroll to a second successive home league win — a feat they did not achieve all last season.

A second yellow card for an innocuous foul from Koulibaly left the home fans heading for the exits with a beaming smile.

“It was the best performance since I have been here,” Marsch said. “You are starting to see a bunch of players who understand their role, some in the form of their lives.

“Our way of playing dictated the match. We made them make mistakes. These quality players can pass the ball all day if we give them time. We wanted to make them uncomfortable, and today we did.”

READ MORE

Brazilian Casemiro to sign four-year-deal at United

Manchester United reach deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.
Sport
19 hours ago

Newcastle’s Howe says visit of City to be relished not feared

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has lost all 10 of his previous meetings with Pep Guardiola, including two heavy defeats last season, but ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Say what? Elon Musk is ‘buying Manchester United’

Musk later claimed it was a "long-running joke on Twitter" and he is not buying any sports teams.
Sport
4 days ago

City maintain fast start with 4-0 drubbing of Bournemouth

Two games into the new season, champions Manchester City have already raised the bar high as they crushed promoted Bournemouth 4-0 yesterday to ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Gomes said he made a mistake’ booking Kwinika: Chiefs coach Zwane Soccer
  2. Nasir tipped to be a 'ceiling raiser' at Sundowns Soccer
  3. WATCH | ‘He’s exposed himself’: Chiefs coach Zwane responds to Baxter ... Soccer
  4. Moses Mabhida Stadium sold out for clash between Chiefs and Richards Bay Soccer
  5. Jansen and Maharaj provide rescue act for Proteas on action-packed day two Cricket

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point