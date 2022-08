Newcastle proved how hard Premier League is: Guardiola after 3-3 thriller

City fell two goals behind early in the second half and though Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva brought them back level, they dropped points for the first time this season.

“After 3-1 down, to make this comeback and the chances we created in the second half ... we had the much clearer chances,” Guardiola said.

“Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents for sure, their quality is very strong.”

Opposite number Eddie Howe came close to pulling off a shock result, but City have not lost away since the opening day of last season.

“It was an incredible game, a roller-coaster of emotions, we went 1-0 down which is the worst possible start against this team because then you have to chase the game, but I think the players responded brilliantly,” Howe said.

“We wanted to put them under pressure and leave here feeling they had been in a game. Certainly we were in their faces and we committed very well.”