Newcastle proved how hard Premier League is: Guardiola after 3-3 thriller

Manchester City clawing back from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 at Newcastle United proves there are no easy games in the Premier League, coach Pep Guardiola said after his side earned a point at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Spaniard gave the home side great credit for their performance and said it was a sign of how good City have had to be over the last five years to win four league titles.

“The Premier League is so difficult for everyone, and we know that we have to live this kind of experience to realise how amazing we have done the last five years and how difficult will be if want to continue,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.