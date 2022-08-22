Pitso Mosimane lifts lid on alleged ‘sabotage’

The message struck a cord with Mosimane, who claimed it was especially true in football.
“Thank you, legend. I have always said the same thing, that apartheid was very powerful and evil. Colonialism has left a big legacy in the continent, it's worse in football.”
He added that there is “so much anger, hatred and jealousy that even come from the wealthy families”.
Mosimane, who is one of the most celebrated coaches on the continent, revealed that big brands had been told not to work with him, and claimed he is being sabotaged.
“I was shocked by two big companies that wanted to be associated with my brand but they were given strict orders by the powerful person not to do anything with [my] name.
“They are even sabotaging Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools at the expense of the schools.”
The Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools is a football programme that develops young football players with the aim to “create the player of tomorrow” and improve SA football.
Mosimane is not too worried by the alleged ill treatment he has got, saying: “karma has all our addresses”.
He is currently taking a break from the dugout, but has apparently received several potential offers from across the globe.
“A certain team enquired and I like that team. In fact teams. One national team and a club. A national team that I think deserves to win an African Cup of Nations,” he told 702 recently, adding that he had he's had “follow-ups” in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.
He also hit back at claims he only coaches “big teams” that will guarantee trophies, saying he does not need to prove himself.
“Somebody was saying 'Pitso is not a good coach. Why doesn't he coach Maritzburg United to the league title? Only then will he be a good coach'. I said why doesn't Jurgen Klopp coach Berlin FC? Why did he coach Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool? Why did Pep Guardiola coach Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City?”
