Coach and former Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy has been hailed by local football fans after Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1.
The former AmaZulu and Cape Town City head coach was last month appointed as a first team coach at Man United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
While his side struggled to find the net in their first two premier league matches, they put Liverpool to the sword in an explosive encounter in Manchester.
Both sides went into the match winless and United looked the more lively. Anthony Elanga hit the post in the first ten minutes, but it wasn't long after that Jadon Sancho finally put the ball in the back of the net.
Liverpool pushed back but went into halftime trailing.
United went 2-0 up in the 55th minute when Marcus Rashford was sent into space and put it past goalkeeper Alisson.
They pulled one back in the 81st minute but it wasn't enough.
Fans jokingly attributed the win to McCarthy, claiming he had brought some of his magic in the 18 area to the club.
Benni and Sancho 'in the 18 area': Fans thank McCarthy for Man United's win over Liverpool
Image: Manchester United/Twitter
