×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Benni and Sancho 'in the 18 area': Fans thank McCarthy for Man United’s win over Liverpool

23 August 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Benni McCarthy joined the Manchester United coaching staff recently.
Benni McCarthy joined the Manchester United coaching staff recently.
Image: Manchester United/Twitter

Coach and former Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy has been hailed by local football fans after Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1.

The former AmaZulu and Cape Town City head coach was last month appointed as a first team coach at Man United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

While his side struggled to find the net in their first two premier league matches, they put Liverpool to the sword in an explosive encounter in Manchester.

Both sides went into the match winless and United looked the more lively. Anthony Elanga hit the post in the first ten minutes, but it wasn't long after that Jadon Sancho finally put the ball in the back of the net.

Liverpool pushed back but went into halftime trailing.

United went 2-0 up in the 55th minute when Marcus Rashford was sent into space and put it past goalkeeper Alisson.

They pulled one back in the 81st minute but it wasn't enough.

Fans jokingly attributed the win to McCarthy, claiming he had brought some of his magic in the 18 area to the club.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Say what? Elon Musk is ‘buying Manchester United’

Musk later claimed it was a "long-running joke on Twitter" and he is not buying any sports teams.
Sport
6 days ago

'He has a different voice' — Manchester United boss backs Benni McCarthy

Will Benni be able to help turn United around?
Sport
6 days ago

‘We wish him well because it will open doors for us’: Mosimane on McCarthy’s Man United appointment

"Breaking boundaries for all of us in SA. We wish him well because it will open doors for us. Galagasha," said a beaming Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane lifts lid on alleged ‘sabotage’ Soccer
  2. Iconic SA football publication Kick Off magazine shuts down Soccer
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Boks deserve a C, but it should be A+ Sport
  4. Chiefs return to winning ways with hard-fought victory over Richards Bay Soccer
  5. Moses Mabhida Stadium sold out for clash between Chiefs and Richards Bay Soccer

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point