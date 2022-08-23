“In terms of the rules Pirates were perfectly entitled to lodge an appeal to the Safa appeals board if aggrieved by the decision.
Video taken by Galaxy officials of the incident went viral at the time.
Pirates lose appeal on Tim Sukazi matter, but escape with suspended fine
Image: Screenshot
Orlando Pirates have lost an appeal against their guilty conviction over the manhandling at a DStv Premiership match last year of TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi.
However Bucs appear to have escaped lightly as they have been handed a R100,000 fine for the transgression, all of which is suspended for a year. Pirates further have to pay the Premier Soccer League’s legal costs for the PSL disciplinary committee (DC) and SA Football Association (Safa) appeals board hearings, PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said.
Bucs also have to send a written apology to the league.
Pirates were found guilty by the DC in April for the incident that took place at Galaxy’s 2-0 defeat to Bucs at Orlando Stadium on December 11 2021, where Sukazi was manhandled by security attempting to enter the field and change rooms despite having an all-access pass.
“The matter was an appeal by Orlando Pirates arising from being convicted by the PSL DC in a matter pertaining to the mishandling of the chair of TS Galaxy Tim Sukazi,” Majavu said.
“In terms of the rules Pirates were perfectly entitled to lodge an appeal to the Safa appeals board if aggrieved by the decision.
“The matter was argued by the appeals board and judgment was reserved. On [Monday] evening that judgment was delivered and the appeal by Orlando Pirates was dismissed.
“They were sanctioned a monetary fine of R100,000, which is wholly suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence.
“They were also directed to forfeit the appeal fee and further to send a written apology to the league in which they apologise for the incident.
“They were further directed to pay the costs of that sitting and the costs of the tribunal.”
Video taken by Galaxy officials of the incident went viral at the time.
