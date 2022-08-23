“To my players, I just want to say if you put up performances like this you will always be rewarded,” Ellis said.
Ramaphosa bumps Banyana’s reward from government up to R15m
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana will share a reward of R15m from the SA government and department of sport for winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
The five-time Wafcon runners-up conquered the African continent for the first time last month when they defeated hosts Morocco by 2-1 in the final.
When coach Desiree Ellis's team returned to SA with the trophy, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised his department would reward Banyana with R5.8m.
On Tuesday Mthethwa told a press conference at Sascoc House in Rosebank President Cyril Ramaphosa had requested the reward be bumped up.
The sports minister said national government had added R9.2m to the amount.
Mthethwa said the payment had already been made to Banyana.
An elated Ellis thanked the minister and government, saying the gesture was big encouragement for women in football.
