'English isn't our language': Mbalula defends Ngezana over 'philosophy' moemish
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has defended Kaizer Chiefs star Siyabonga Ngezana after social media trolled his ability to pronounce the word "philosophy".
In a video circulating on social media, Ngezana can be heard struggling to pronounce the word during a post-match interview.
He repeatedly pronounced it as “silosophy”.
The now-viral video garnered mixed reactions with some trolling his pronunciation.
Weighing in, Mbalula said people should understand that English is not Ngezana's mother tongue.
“Don't humiliate Ngezana nge English yobhubhanxa (over a silly English mistake). We [are] not English people. English is not our language,” he said.
Ngenza's name topped social media's trending list after another poor display by him in Amakhosi’s 2-0 DStv Premiership win against Cape Town City on Tuesday.
Ngezana was caught in no-man’s-land for both City goals, scored by Darwin Gonzalez and Nathan Fasika.
He also came under fire earlier this month when Chiefs lost 4-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has defended the defender.
“This is football and football is meant to help players grow, and football is a game of mistakes,” said Zwane.
“The only time we can protect any player, not only Siya, is to give them an opportunity to play. His performance will obviously convince our supporters as time goes on,” said Zwane.
“We do have other players who are doing well. But you look at the way we want to play, you’ve got players that you want to win one-versus-one battles. Some of the players we have are good, but not in winning those battles.
“Siya is one of those defenders who can win those battles at the back and Zitha [Kwinika] and [Njabulo] Ngcobo [are too]. Ngcobo's been out of some time and now he’s doing well and has been given an opportunity to play.”
