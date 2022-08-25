×

Soccer

‘I don’t know much about Percy Tau being unsettled,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena

25 August 2022 - 18:28
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena at the press conference at the PSL headquarters in Johannesburg on August 25 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has refrained from speculation linking unsettled Al Ahly forward Percy Tau with a sensational move back to Chloorkop.

The Bafana Bafana star has failed to win over Al Ahly fans since he joined the Egyptian giants from Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League (EPL) about a year ago.

Tau joined Al Ahly in August last year, but Pitso Mosimane, who signed him from Brighton, left the club in June this year after winning two Caf Champions League titles and two Caf Super Cups.

“I don’t know much about Percy Tau being unsettled,” Mokwena said in a pre-match press conference to Downs' MTN8 quarterfinal against SuperSport United at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

“He is an incredible human being, top kid and very good football player. I don’t know whether he is unsettled, so I can’t speak about him because I don’t think officially Al Ahly have made a statement.

“He is not a free player or free agent and because he belongs to a club that we have huge respect for, so it is very difficult to comment.

“But if you want to ask me, the person, I think you know [my opinion]. But I would refrain from talking about Percy because he belongs to another club.

If he returns to Sundowns, Tau will join the likes of Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule, Bongani Zungu, Chilean international Marcelo Allende and Ethiopian international Abubeker Nasir as new signings at Chloorkop for the 2022-2023 season.

