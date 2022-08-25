Riveiro said the incident left Sibisi and Xoki concussed and it was too early to tell if the players will be ready for the trip to Durban, but he remains optimistic after talking to the players.
Pirates coach Riveiro hoping for good news from doctors on Sibisi and Xoki
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic centrebacks Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki will be available for Saturday's MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Royal AM after colliding with one another in their last outing.
Sibisi and Xoki, who recently joined Pirates from Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC, were stretchered off the pitch after their midair collision in Bucs' 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
Fellow Pirates players Goodman Mosele and Bienvenu Eva Nga also collided with one another but managed to finish the match as their injuries were not as serious.
Pirates secured their victory via Paseka Mako's third-minute goal.
Mako strike sends Pirates top of the league as Xoki, Sibisi crack heads
Pirates lose appeal on Tim Sukazi matter, but escape with suspended fine
Riveiro was also unable to provide a clear update on Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabiso Monyane, who picked up knocks against SuperSport United at the weekend.
“They couldn’t be ready for this game [against Gallants], but I’m optimistic about the next one. Hopefully they can join the team,” he said.
Pirates meet Royal for a spot in the MTN8 semifinals at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).
