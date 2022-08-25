Beating Stellenbosch, Sundowns had big-name players like Denis Onyango, Thapelo Morena, Lyle Lakay, Mbule, Mosa Lebusa, Bradley Ralani and Mothobi Mvala on their bench.
Sundowns will win the league this season, says Stellenbosch coach Barker
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has predicted Mamelodi Sundowns will win their sixth successive DStv Premiership title at the end of this campaign.
Sundowns comfortably swept Stellenbosch aside 3-0 in their league match at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The Brazilians have bolstered their championship-winning squad with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule, Bongani Zungu, Chilean international Marcelo Allende and Ethiopian international Abubeker Nasir.
Williams has already established himself as the No.1 goalkeeper having played in all five of Downs' league matches while Mbule, Allende and Nasir have shown glimpses of their potential in the Brazilians' jerseys.
Zungu is working on his fitness and expected to play a huge role for them in the midfield and Sundowns are also awaiting the imminent arrival of Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.
Barker said Sundowns have enough depth and quality to achieve their record-extending sixth successive league title.
“In my opinion I do think that they will win the league again,” said Barker, adding he doesn’t think any of the teams challenging the all-conquering Brazilians have the same quality.
“They just have too much depth and too much quality and that gives them too many options. I am not sure that the teams that should be challenging them have done the same.
“They will be a tough team to derail from the league — they have had a couple of not so good performances of late but against us [Stellenbosch] they have showed that when they are on song they are hard to stop.
“You give them the early goal, you give them the confidence and they are a very difficult team to play.”
Beating Stellenbosch, Sundowns had big-name players like Denis Onyango, Thapelo Morena, Lyle Lakay, Mbule, Mosa Lebusa, Bradley Ralani and Mothobi Mvala on their bench.
“They have players like Mbule, Morena coming off the bench. They have good depth and quality and I anticipate it will be tough to stop them this season again,” Barker said.
On his youthful team's aspirations this season, Barker said: “For us it is just to keep improving every season and building a strong team. Against Sundowns we finished with five 21-year-olds or younger.
“If we can maintain that, continue to grow, be a better team, just try to get our targets, then we can try to close the gap on Sundowns. We can’t be trying to compete and say that we want to be like Sundowns at this stage.
“We just want to consolidate and continue to be better each and every season.”
Barker steered Stellenbosch to a best finish of fourth last campaign, but is rebuilding after some headline players were sold in the off-season.
