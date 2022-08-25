×

WATCH | More millions for Banyana Banyana from Sasol

25 August 2022 - 17:35 By Sithembiso Dindi
Banyana Banyana received a cheque for R5,5m from sponsors Sasol at an event at Sasol Place to celebrate their Women's Africa Cup of Nations victory.
Image: Safa/Twitter

Banyana Banyana players and technical team had another big payday on Thursday as main sponsor Sasol rewarded them with R5.5m for winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

SA conquered the African continent for the first time when they defeated hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat last month.

Since then, the team has received bonuses from the SA Football Association (Safa), national government and department of sports.

The players shared R9.2m from Safa while the government and department of sports rewarded them with R15m.

Many of the players have also received rewards from their respective provincial governments.

