WATCH | More millions for Banyana Banyana from Sasol

More millions for Banyana Banyana from Sasol
Banyana Banyana players and technical team had another big payday on Thursday as main sponsor Sasol rewarded them with R5.5m for winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
SA conquered the African continent for the first time when they defeated hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat last month.
