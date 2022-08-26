Mokwena said Williams has acquitted himself very well in the five matches where he was chosen as the last line of defence.
Amid fierce competition, Ronwen Williams not guaranteed No 1, says Mokwena
Sundowns co-coach says Bafana skipper under huge pressure to perform
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Ronwen Williams has started in all Mamelodi Sundowns’ five DStv Premiership matches this season but co-coach Rulani Mokwena insists he is not their first choice goalkeeper.
Williams, who was one of Sundowns’ marquee signings during the off-season, is expected to continue between the poles when they host SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.
The Bafana Bafana captain has put goalkeepers Denis Onyango, a longtime first choice at Chloorkop, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaard Pieterse on the bench.
In his five league matches since he arrived from SuperSport, Williams has kept three clean sheets and conceded two goals. Mokwena says he must continue to impress to keep his place.
“It will be disrespect if we were just to say that Ronwen must walk into the team,” he said.
“You have probably one of the best, if not two of the best, and most recognisable goalkeepers on the continent in Kennedy and Denis.
“What helps us at Mamelodi Sundowns is competition and that is football. Football is competition — it is two teams against each other for 90 minutes. But that is also transmitted into competition for places in the team at training for people to start.
“Ronwen, Denis and Kennedy know we have to fight for our positions and operate the best we can if given the opportunity. Therefore I don’t think we are in a space where we’ve got someone who is a guaranteed starter.”
Mokwena said Williams has acquitted himself very well in the five matches where he was chosen as the last line of defence.
“It is what we see, what we feel, at the time, who puts up the hand — and at the moment Ronwen has done exceptionally well under the circumstances.
“There is incredible pressure on him to come in and perform as Bafana Bafana No 1, to try to keep his position in the national team. That means he has to play at Sundowns. He came knowing that he has to compete with some of the country’s best goalkeepers.
“Unfortunately only one goalkeeper can play — unlike infield positions, where if you are competing in the midfield there are various other positions that you can participate in if you have a lot of flexibility. Look at Thapelo Morena or Tebza [Teboho Mokoena] or Neo [Maema], they have been playing in various positions this season.
“With goalkeepers it is extremely difficult, but Ronwen knows that he has to compete by giving his best every single day at training and during matches.
“Because not only do you have very talented goalkeepers in that space but you also have good human beings. Last season when we called upon Kennedy against Al Ahly he was phenomenal in that game.
“You can go over to the last five to six seasons and when Kennedy came on and did the job for Sundowns, he has been exceptional. And therefore to relegate any of them to second or third choice would be extremely disrespectful.
“We don’t operate in that space. Sometimes we are unfair but we try our level best to make sure we give everybody an equal opportunity to compete and try to be in the team.”
