Soccer

Man City's consistency will lead to Champions League success: Soriano

26 August 2022 - 09:03 By Reuters
Erling Braut Haaland of Manchester City will be up against former team Dortmund during the Uefa Champions League.
Image: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano believes the club's consistency in the Premier League will aid in their efforts to add an elusive Champions League trophy to their cabinet.

City have won four of the last five league titles, but they have yet to find success on Europe's biggest stage, coming closest to ending their quest for a Champions League title when they reached the final in 2021 only to be defeated by Chelsea.

"What we did in the last three years is extraordinary," Soriano said on Thursday.

"We have won four of the last five Premier Leagues, which means we are very consistent in the way we work and the way we play ... We also get runs to the final and runs to the semifinal [of the Champions League].

"I qualify this as a success, no matter what, because I know that if we continue to do the same year after year, one day we will get to the final again and one day we will win it.

"We are not obsessed, but I know it's going to happen."

On Thursday, City were drawn in group G of this season's Champions League, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

Soriano said the two games against Dortmund would be "special".

"We did play [Dortmund] in 2021 in the quarterfinal but it was during Covid-19 time with no fans and that was a pity. Now we will have the experience of playing in Dortmund and in Manchester with fans — and maybe with the additional excitement that we have a couple of players that used to play for Dortmund: Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan."

