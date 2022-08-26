×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

The toughest PSL team: that's what Riveiro wants for Pirates

26 August 2022 - 13:27 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Jose Riveiro at the 2022 MTN8 Orlando Pirates press conference in Pretoria on Thursday.
Jose Riveiro at the 2022 MTN8 Orlando Pirates press conference in Pretoria on Thursday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro plans to turn the sleeping Soweto giant into one of the most feared teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Riveiro joined Pirates with the daunting mission of bringing back happy days to the 85-year-old club, which has performed poorly in the past few seasons.

The Spaniard has had a decent start in the DStv Premiership — Pirates are top of the log after six outings.

However, his team still needs to put in an extra shift up front, where they have been lacking.

Riveiro has shared how he would like Pirates to play, but said it might take time due to the high number of games they are playing in a short period.

“Our style of play is to create a situation where we can dominate the game through possession, but while trying to be as vertical as possible and arrive in the box as quick as possible when we have the advantage,” he said.

“We want to play at a high tempo, which is difficult this month when we are playing after every two, three days. We are trying to be competitive in every phase.

“There are moments when we have the ball [that] we try to be a difficult team for the opponents, and also there are moments when we are a difficult team to play against when we don’t have the ball,” he said.

Pirates coach Riveiro hoping for good news from doctors on Sibisi and Xoki

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic centrebacks Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki will be available for Saturday's MTN8 quarterfinal ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We want to be a team that no-one wants to have in front (of them). Even on our worst day we want to be a competitive team and fight for the result with all of our capacity.”

Riveiro will be involved in his first cup competition when Pirates face Royal AM in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).

“Obviously when you are representing a club such as Pirates you know what it means and what the people are expecting,” he said.

“We are going to do our best in this tournament because it’s an opportunity to add something to the club's history. The pressure is there and for me it’s something positive.”

READ MORE:

Why coach Riveiro believes Orlando Pirates are doing ‘a fantastic job’

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes he is seeing a more confident, unified and cohesive combination with each game his team plays as they ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates spurn chances and SuperSport miss out on a smash and grab

Orlando Pirates dominated the majority of Sunday evening's 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United but could not bury their chances.
Sport
4 days ago

Pirates with a challenge to win trophies as they celebrate 85 years

As Orlando Pirates continue celebrating their 85th anniversary this year one thing they'll aim to achieve in the next decade is to win trophies, ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'English isn't our language': Mbalula defends Ngezana over 'philosophy' moemish Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Percy Tau has not left Ahly, but could join big SA club within weeks Soccer
  3. Benni and Sancho 'in the 18 area': Fans thank McCarthy for Man United’s win ... Soccer
  4. PODCAST | I still regret that night in France: Naughty Mokoena Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Ex-Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma’s transgressions ‘came with the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court