Banyana coach Ellis names squad for high profile friendlies against Brazil next month

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named the 23-member squad for next month’s two international friendly matches against Brazil.
Banyana, who recently won the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) by beating hosts Morocco in the final, will take on the Brazilians on September 2 and 5.
The first match will take place at Orlando Stadium in Soweto while the venue for the second clash will be announced by the SA Football Association (Safa) in the coming days.
Ellis has made a few changes to the Wafcon winning squad with Lonathemba Mhlongo, Asanda Hadebe and Thubelihle Shamase coming in for Noko Matlou, Sibulele Holweni and Thembi Kgatlana who miss out for a variety of reasons.
“The preparations (for the World Cup) have started very well. We are very grateful to the South African Football Association (Safa) and Sasol for getting us such quality opposition.
"You always want to test yourself against better opposition. We could not have asked for better opposition. There is a rich history between South Africa and Brazil. We played against them before in Rio and Bafana Bafana have played against them before,” said Ellis
Banyana Squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Oakland University), Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower WFC), Janine van Wyk (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Bongeka Gumede (UWC), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC)
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo), Nomvula Kgaola (Unattached), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgadens), Thalea Smidt (Sundowns), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Kholosa Biyana (Unattached), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Thubelihle Shamase (UJ)
Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe (FC Juarez), Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Noxolo Cesane (UWC), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto)
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
