Majoro's late sucker punch knocks out City and sends AmaZulu into MTN8 semifinals
A late sucker punch by veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro helped AmaZulu FC book their spot in the MTN8 semifinals as they knocked out Cape Town City 2-1 after 120 minutes at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
Augustine Kwem scored early in the first half while Majoro scored deep into the second half of extra time to send Usuthu through.
Majoro, who was introduced in the second half of extra time, hadn’t scored a goal for Usuthu since December last year.
Exciting young forward Khanyisa Mayo had equalised for City late in the first half of the clash.
After a tough start to the season that saw City go for five matches in the DStv Premiership without a victory before their 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday, Eric Tinkler’s men had hoped to continue their winning ways in the MTN8.
Meanwhile, Usuthu came with hopes of bouncing back from their midweek league defeat to neighbours Golden Arrows.
Before Saturday, the Citizens had performed very well in the tournament in the past few seasons, having won it in 2018 and finishing as runners-up in 2017 and last year when they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.
AmaZulu had the best start away from home as they scored just after nine minutes from kickoff through an impressive Kwem.
The Nigerian made an excellent turn inside the box after he received a great pass from Gabadinho Mhango. Kwem beat two defenders before sending the ball past City keeper Darren Keet.
The goal was a result of the high-intensity play that Usuthu started the match with, which helped to keep the Citizens under pressure inside the opening 20 minutes, but they couldn’t double their lead having chances to do so.
After that City took control of the match and made a number of entrances in Usuthu’s half as attackers such as Mayo, Darwin Gonzalez and Taahir Goedeman went searching for an equaliser.
However, Usuthu defended well for most of the opening half only to allow City to come back into the match on the stroke of halftime.
Wayde Lekay sent a good cross into the AmaZulu box and it found an unmarked Mayo, who made no mistake as he beat Bafana Bafana number two goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.
The two sides played a more exciting game in the second half as both looked determined to find a winning goal.
Hunt says Sundowns have weakened the PSL with their buying power
Mayo almost caught Mothwa off guard when the forward sent in a long ball from the left side of the pitch and it landed on the roof of the net with the keeper away from home on 62 minutes.
AmaZulu were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after City skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize handled the ball inside the box in an attempt to stop the dangerous Mhango.
Kwem came close to doubling his tally with four minutes to stoppage time when he made another good turn in the box to fox a save from Keet.
Despite several opportunities, no side was able to find the winner during regulation time and the match had to go to extra time.
Majoro, who replaced Kwem in extra time, scored with only seven minutes left to play when he sent in a ball into an empty net.
Majoro got a rebound ball after Keet parried away a strong shot from Mhango, who had combined well with Dumisani Zungu in attack.
Usuthu keep alive their hopes of winning a trophy for the first time in almost three decades.
