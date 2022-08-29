The support Orlando Pirates get in their matches in KwaZulu-Natal has convinced Bucs' new coach Jose Riveiro that he’s joined a special club.
‘This is a special club’: Riveiro on Orlando Pirates’ support in KZN
The support Orlando Pirates get in their matches in KwaZulu-Natal has convinced Bucs' new coach Jose Riveiro that he’s joined a special club.
Pirates beat Royal AM 2-1 at Durban's Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday to qualify for the MTN8 semifinals, where they could meet Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu.
Saturday’s win was the second for Bucs against Royal, who they beat 1-0 in a DStv Premiership tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium last week.
Spaniard Riveiro was happy to see Pirates supporters pack both matches in Durban. The 12,000-capacity Harry Gwala Stadium will also be filled to capacity when Bucs visit Maritzburg United for Sunday's Premiership game.
“It’s unbelievable,” Riveiro said of the atmosphere in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Saturday.
“We’re playing away and the last time we had 30,000 spectators at Moses Mabhida and tonight I don’t know how many people were here cheering us and supporting us.
“I will repeat myself, but it’s true that this is a special club and one of the main reasons is because of the fans. It's amazing.”
Riveiro said the support Bucs get wherever they play has helped them top the Premiership after six matches in which they’ve won three, drawn two and lost one game.
“I enjoy playing in Orlando Stadium with the fans coming to watch the game because they’re helping us a lot, and everyone who’s coming to our games, that's the reason for us doing our best to fight until the end and we appreciate their support a lot.”
With the transfer window closing next month, Riveiro said he is happy with his squad and doesn’t think there’s a need to add more players for the 2022-23 season.
“I think all the teams are looking to be better but, like I said also many times, we’re more than satisfied with the 30 players we have in the squad and what we’re concentrating on is to improve them and continue the journey.
“I’m so happy because of the victory [against Royal] and I celebrate with the guys in the locker room. It was a happy night but tomorrow we’re thinking about Maritzburg.”
