Soccer

A clash of two good sides: Pirates coach Riveiro on Sundowns draw

30 August 2022 - 15:24 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Jose Riveiro at the 2022 MTN8 Orlando Pirates press conference in Johannesburg.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes their MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns will be a clash of equally good sides.

In Monday night's draw, Pirates were pitted against the defending champions in the two-legged semifinals.

Riveiro’s men booked a spot in the last four with their 2-1 quarterfinal win over Royal AM, while Sundowns defeated SuperSport United 2-0. Pirates will host the first leg in October, with dates to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Riveiro said the Buccaneers are motivated to win the competition they last won in 2020 under coach Josef Zinnbauer, who is now with Lokomotiv Moscow.

“It’s going to be an interesting duel, but there’s still a month to go to the first game, so it’s difficult to estimate how good the teams are going to be by that time,” Riveiro said after the draw in Randburg, Johannesburg.

“I think they are going to be attractive matches for the fans, plenty of emotions with two good teams and a pitch full of quality players from both sides.”

Riveiro believes it will be a close contest.

“It's probably going to be decided in the second game, so my prediction is it’s going to be equal games, hopefully with plenty of goals.

“We are motivated to go until the end in this competition and of course, once you are in the semifinals you can expect any opponent. We got a very good one. We will be ready to be at a good level at that time.”

Pirates shift their focus back to the DStv Premiership on Saturday (5.30pm), when they host Maritzburg United at Soweto's Orlando Stadium.

MORE:

