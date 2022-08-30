×

Soccer

WATCH | ‘We can challenge for everything,’ insists AmaZulu coach Truter

30 August 2022 - 12:42 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter during the post match press conference after the MTN8 quarterfinal match against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on August 27.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

After their positive start in the DStv Premiership and MTN8, AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter insists his side has what it takes to challenge for everything in domestic football in 2022-23.

Usuthu defeated Cape Town City 2-1 in extra time at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday to book their place in the MTN8 semifinals. They have been drawn to meet Kaizer Chiefs in the two-legged semifinal in October, with Usuthu playing away first.

Augustine Kwem and veteran forward Lehlohonolo Majoro scored for Truter’s men while exciting Khanyisa Mayo found the back of the net for Eric Tinkler’s Citizens.

This adds to their good start in the league as they have won three of their five opening matches to be third on the log standings.

Truter carries a mandate to at least finish in the top four in the Premiership and win a trophy for the club led by ambitious businessman Sandile Zungu.

“The individual objective from the players and the team is [that AmaZulu can win the MTN8] and the club objective is top four or a Caf spot and fight for a trophy. The feeling within the squad and myself is we can go and challenge for everything,” Truter told the media after the victory against City.

Truter also felt his men needed to win against City after their 1-0 league loss to neighbours Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

“It’s always difficult coming to Cape Town and playing Cape Town City. We knew what to expect, we knew City would move the ball and will dominate possession.

“What was clear from Wednesday, after that result [against Arrows], was that we had to win against City.

Coach Brandon Truter promises trophies for AmaZulu

While AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter admits the club has let go of some good players who were key to the team last season, he believes they’ve ...
Sport
1 month ago

“I’m just thankful for their mentality and the willingness to want to win today was awesome.

“We managed to get the first goal and then conceded at a crucial moment and come the second half it started all over again.

“But I’m thankful to the boys, they stuck to the plan. They knew exactly what we needed to do to get the result. Some of them worked their socks off and I can’t ask for more.”

After playing for 120 minutes away from home, Usuthu are fortunate they will have time to recover before they travel to Chiefs for a league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn in the other MTN8 semifinal

