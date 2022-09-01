Klopp hails cool heads as Liverpool snatch last-gasp winner

“I told the boys at half time even before we went 1-0 down we looked a bit desperate in situations when we didn't play the extra pass. When we did that we were immediately really dangerous.

“We had to force ourselves to keep calm a little bit more and to keep going, and in the end we forced it.”

Klopp paid tribute to Carvalho, who turned 20 on Tuesday and has made a great start since joining the club from Fulham in May.

“He is important for us, and if a boy is as good as he is, then he needs the [big] moments as well, like to really get it and that goal obviously helps them out,” the 55-year-old coach said.

Having taken the lead through club-record signing Alexander Isak in the first half, Newcastle had done everything they could to run down the clock, much to the annoyance of the home team.

“I think that we scored up in 90 plus eight [minutes] is the perfect response. To that to be honest. And I'm really happy about that,” Klopp said.