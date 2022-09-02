×

Soccer

Is Benni about to be Netflix famous? SA coach could feature in rumoured Man Utd doccie

02 September 2022 - 07:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Benni McCarthy could feature in a Manchester United documentary.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Move over Kim K and MaMkhize, Benni McCarthy could soon be SA's favourite reality show star.

Benni, who joined Manchester United earlier this year as an attacking coach, is among the faces fans will no doubt see if a rumoured fly-on-the-wall documentary about the club makes it to screens.

According to The Sun UK, streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime are in a bidding war over a behind-the-scenes series. The series is set to cost the winning service millions, but will attract a global audience that would likely make the investment worth it.

It could focus on new manager Erik ten Hag’s rebuild at the club and the much-publicised fans battles with its owners.

“The story of the rebuild of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and the campaign to remove the Glazer family from the club is like a Hollywood movie in itself.

“That's why the club has become the new target for both Amazon Prime and Netflix producers and offers have gone in several times,” said a source.

McCarthy is a popular figure at United, with Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes recently gushing over the impact the SA coach has had on the team.

He is really funny, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground.

He was a quality player and is a quality manager. We do many drills, from finishing, headers, many stuff that he was really doing when he was playing. It can help us score some goals,” Fernandes told SuperSport.

The Daily Mail UK, reported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice after being asked by Fernandes.

The drills have proved so popular that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and others have quickly joined in.

Manchester Evening News said first team manager Erik ten Hag has been happy with McCarthy's involvement so far and believes his approach can bring results for United.

“Benni is relaxed and he’s straight into the team and it’s good to have him here,” he said.

“He has a different voice and this can be really helpful to get the right results”.

Speaking about his appointment, boyhood fan of Man United McCarthy said he was “excited and happy” to finally be at the club.

