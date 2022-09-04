×

Soccer

Hastily assembled Bafana exit Chan with 6-1 aggregate defeat to Angola

04 September 2022 - 20:25 By Sports Reporter
SA's Mothobi Mvala and Miguel Viera of Angola during the 2022 African Nations Championship qualifier at Dobsonville Stadium.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the 2022 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers by Angola, losing the second leg of their second round match 4-1 on aggregate at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Having lost the away leg 2-0 on August 28, SA lost the tie by a humiliating 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will see the 2022 Chan take place in Algeria in January 2023.

SA has traditionally shied away from taking the tournament for local-based teams seriously.

Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele’s third-string outfit had decent players from DStv Premiership teams in his starting XI at Dobsonville such as goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse, Thabiso Kutumela, Wayde Jooste, Tercious Malepe, Sphelele Mkhulise, Monnapule Saleng and Mothobi Mvala.

However, the team had been hastily put together and Mkhalele only had a full squad to train with in his final session on Saturday.

SA started well as Prince Nxumalo scored an opener in the fifth minute, raising hopes Bafana would reduce the deficit in the tie.

But Mosa Lebusa’s 39th-minute own goal set in motion a disastrous slide for SA as Angola added three more goals though Deivi Vieira (62nd), Paciencia (72nd) and Daniel Kilola (78th).

