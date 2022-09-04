×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Rashford double as Man United end Arsenal’s 100% start

04 September 2022 - 19:52 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Gabriel of Arsenal during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on September 4 2022.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Gabriel of Arsenal during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on September 4 2022.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made it four wins in a row and ended Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli looked to have given Arsenal a 12th- minute lead after finishing off a swift break but the effort was disallowed after a VAR review. Martinelli forced two saves out of United keeper David De Gea as the visitors began to dominate but it was the home side who drew first blood through debutant Antony.

The Brazilian winger, signed from Ajax last week, was found on the right by Rashford and coolly drifted a shot into the far bottom corner.

Arsenal deservedly drew level when the outstanding Martin Odegaard threaded a ball towards Gabriel Jesus in the box and after a challenge by Raphael Varane the ball fell to Bukayo Saka who slotted home.

United restored their advantage in the 66th minute, however, when Bruno Fernandes found Rashford with a superb through-ball and the England striker beat the advancing Aaron Ramsdale.

It was another swift counter that led to United's third with Christian Erkisen breaking clear and slipping the ball across to Rashford for a simple finish.

READ MORE

Sancho gives Manchester United 1-0 win at Leicester

Manchester United collected a third straight win in the Premier League with a first-half Jadon Sancho goal giving them a 1-0 victory over Leicester ...
Sport
2 days ago

Haaland grabs 10th as Man City share spoils at Villa

Champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night after Erling Haaland grabbed his 10th goal ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Man Utd to make late call on Antony but Martial out of Arsenal game

Manchester United will make a late call on whether new signing Antony will play in today’s Premier League game against early pace-setters Arsenal ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Is Benni about to be Netflix famous? SA coach could feature in rumoured Man Utd doccie

Would you sign up for Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Benni in a Man Utd doccie?
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise picks his Best XI Soccer
  2. ‘Management will deal with it’: Zwane on Chiefs’ thorny Njabulo Blom issue Soccer
  3. NFD clubs say they are in the dark on spin-offs of Motsepe-funded league Soccer
  4. IN PICS | AmaZulu FC meet new Zulu King Misuzulu Soccer
  5. Impressive Sundowns attacking duo Nasir and Allende in line to start against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...