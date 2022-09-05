WATCH | Springboks’ Eben shares a drink with Wallabies’ Alaalatoa after viral altercation

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said he was disappointed by how the brawl overshadowed the Boks heroic 24-8 win over the Wallabies.
Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth and Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa have seemingly “made up” after their altercation on the field went viral.
Saturday's rugby match in Sydney, Australia, saw a brawl between Etzebeth and Alaalatoa after winger Makazole Mapimpi scored the fourth of the Springboks' five-pointers.
In the video, Etzebeth can be seen grabbing Alaalatoa and pushing him while a touch judge watched.
Pictures of Etzebeth’s “crazy eyes” were widely shared on social media.
After the match, the Wallabies shared a video of players from both teams mingling in the change room.
Alaalatoa can be seen grabbing a drink from a fridge before offering it to Etzebeth while both players share a good-natured hug.
The video immediately went viral and garnered more than a million views.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said he was disappointed by how the brawl overshadowed the Boks heroic 24-8 win over the Wallabies.
“We always want to make sure we keep the game as clean as we can. We're all invested in the game. We love it and want to encourage youngsters to play,” said Kolisi.
“Things do sometimes get heated. This is international rugby after all. The Rugby Championship is on the line for both teams and that heightens the tension. I'm glad things didn't become too hectic.”
Kolisi thanked fans for not giving up on the team.
“I would like to thank the people back home for backing us. It has been a tough week for us as ateam and we understand our fans were hurting too, so I’d like to thank them for sticking with us,” he said.
“We are grateful to the supporters back home and in Australia. We wanted to stay in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship race. It has been a long nine years since we last won here.
“The coaching staff had a plan and a certain game plan they wanted us to play because they wanted us to win. The biggest change was the belief we could do it.”
