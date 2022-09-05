Zwane backs Bimenyimana to solve Kaizer Chiefs’ misfiring attack issues
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane admits his misfiring attack is a concern, but says he is confident that new striker Caleb Bimenyimana has what it takes to solve the problem.
Chiefs again failed to find the back of the net in their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, despite having many chances to score, including from the penalty spot.
In their six league games, Zwane’s men have scored just four goals, three against Maritzburg United and one against Richards Bay FC, while they have let in seven. They have failed to score in four matches.
“It’s definitely a concern, especially when you are playing at home and you create chances,” Zwane said.
“It would have been another thing if we have to say we do not create enough goalscoring opportunities. I think [against AmaZulu] we did create enough to at least score two goals and it was unfortunate that we couldn’t bury them.
“It gives us that task as coaches to focus more on our finishing and also those combinations in the final third entry. When we get the chemistry right, we will be fine.”
Zwane remains hopeful that recently-signed target-man Bimenyimana will help solve the problem, but the coach insisted it shouldn’t only be the responsibility of the Burundian.
Bimenyimana (24) made his Amakhosi debut coming off the bench against Usuthu on Saturday for the last 20 minutes. The player had to wait on the sidelines for weeks because of work permit issues.
“As you know now in the modern game you focus more on the front three, so we don’t give the whole responsibility to one player,” Zwane said.
“But, yes, he needs to help us. He has got the height, the right structure and he is quick.
“I think he is going to give us that different dimension in terms of the final third entry.
“We obviously expect him to score goals for us, but with the help of other players and not alone.”
Judging by Zwane’s statement, Bimenyimana look set to get more than 20 minutes when Chiefs face Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday (3pm).