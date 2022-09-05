Zwane backs Bimenyimana to solve Kaizer Chiefs’ misfiring attack issues

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane admits his misfiring attack is a concern, but says he is confident that new striker Caleb Bimenyimana has what it takes to solve the problem.

Chiefs again failed to find the back of the net in their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, despite having many chances to score, including from the penalty spot.

In their six league games, Zwane’s men have scored just four goals, three against Maritzburg United and one against Richards Bay FC, while they have let in seven. They have failed to score in four matches.

“It’s definitely a concern, especially when you are playing at home and you create chances,” Zwane said.