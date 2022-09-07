×

Soccer

‘He was going to score goals’ — SA reacts to Andile Mpisane’s nearly debut

07 September 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Andile Mpisane took part in the Jammin 2 Soccer Celebrity Games tournament at Wits Football Stadium in Johannesburg earlier this year. He was on the bench for Royal AM on Tuesday.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane nearly made his PSL debut on Tuesday night, sparking a meltdown on social media.

Mpisane was named on the bench for his side's match against Richards Bay FC, but was an unused sub in the game.

Royal AM went into the clash hoping to clip the wings of their high-flying opposition, but were s downed by a Siphelele Magubane strike in the 26th minute.

Magubane found the back of the net during a goalmouth scramble that had fans on the edge of their seats.

In March, Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize explained Mpisane's role at the club.

She said he had been tasked with the running of Royal’s DStv Diski Challenge team. His duties involve signing players for the reserves team as part of his mentoring for a much bigger role in the senior team in future.

“Andile knows his football. Andile can analyse a game from the beginning to the end. As we speak now, he’s got a full role in Diski. He is getting valuable information from the people who have been in the game for a long time such as Sinky Mnisi, Richard Makhoba and John Maduka,” said Mkhize.

He has also played for the team in the lower divisions previously, and his spot on the bench had fans excited.

They rushed to social media to weigh in on his pending debut and predict he would not only score goals but also end up man of the match.

