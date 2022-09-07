“I am definitely not surprised by our start to the season. We believe we have quality in every playing department and in the back-room staff. Our chair [Tim Sukazi] has made sure we are properly prepared.
TS Galaxy defender Vuyo Mere still not thinking about retirement at 38
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Veteran TS Galaxy defender Vuyo Mere says the recruitment of experienced players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi, Xola Mlambo and Bernard Parker has contributed to their reasonable start to the DStv Premiership season.
The Mpumalanga team, which survived relegation with a dramatic last-gasp effort last campaign, started this season with a draw against AmaZulu and wins against Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United. They then drew against Golden Arrows and Chippa United, and lost to Cape Town City.
“The signing of players like 'Vila' [Vilakazi], Xola and Parker have contributed immensely,” Mere said of Galaxy's more solid showing in 2022-23.
“In every team you need experience to help the younger ones who, when the season starts, are all over the place. It is up to senior players to guide them and use their experience for the betterment of the team.
“You can’t be called a senior player and not pitch on the field or behind the scenes when the team needs you.”
Because of a rigorous preseason with coach Sead Ramović, Mere is not surprised Galaxy have started positively.
“I am definitely not surprised by our start to the season. We believe we have quality in every playing department and in the back-room staff. Our chair [Tim Sukazi] has made sure we are properly prepared.
“We went for preseason and prepared very well. We can’t say we are surprised because that’s the reason we are in the league and we have to prepare well for the start of the season.
“We want to beat everyone we play against. The most important thing now is to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves, having set the bar so high.”
Mere, who is yet to kick a ball competitively this season, will be 39 in March, but says he hasn’t thought about retirement.
“I am registered as a player here at Galaxy where I am appreciated. I train like other players. I am making the team and I am always in camp.
“I still feel part of the team. Whenever my services are needed by the coach I will have to come to the party. With regards to retiring, I am not even thinking about that.”
Galaxy meet Orlando Pirates in the league at Soweto's Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
