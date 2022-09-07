×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

TS Galaxy defender Vuyo Mere still not thinking about retirement at 38

07 September 2022 - 12:57
Vuyo Mere of TS Galaxy during the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup media launch at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Vuyo Mere of TS Galaxy during the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup media launch at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Veteran TS Galaxy defender Vuyo Mere says the recruitment of experienced players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi, Xola Mlambo and Bernard Parker has contributed to their reasonable start to the DStv Premiership season.

The Mpumalanga team, which survived relegation with a dramatic last-gasp effort last campaign, started this season with a draw against AmaZulu and wins against Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United. They then drew against Golden Arrows and Chippa United, and lost to Cape Town City.  

“The signing of players like 'Vila' [Vilakazi], Xola and Parker have contributed immensely,” Mere said of Galaxy's more solid showing in 2022-23.

“In every team you need experience to help the younger ones who, when the season starts, are all over the place. It is up to senior players to guide them and use their experience for the betterment of the team.

“You can’t be called a senior player and not pitch on the field or behind the scenes when the team needs you.”

Because of a rigorous preseason with coach Sead Ramović, Mere is not surprised Galaxy have started positively.

“I am definitely not surprised by our start to the season. We believe we have quality in every playing department and in the back-room staff. Our chair [Tim Sukazi] has made sure we are properly prepared.

“We went for preseason and prepared very well. We can’t say we are surprised because that’s the reason we are in the league and we have to prepare well for the start of the season.

“We want to beat everyone we play against. The most important thing now is to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves, having set the bar so high.”

Mere, who is yet to kick a ball competitively this season, will be 39 in March, but says he hasn’t thought about retirement.

“I am registered as a player here at Galaxy where I am appreciated. I train like other players. I am making the team and I am always in camp.

“I still feel part of the team. Whenever my services are needed by the coach I will have to come to the party. With regards to retiring, I am not even thinking about that.”

Galaxy meet Orlando Pirates in the league at Soweto's Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

READ MORE

Please don’t boo us, pleads Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Vincent Pule has made an impassioned plea to the club’s supporters to stop booing players as the Buccaneers ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘Obviously not — it was not a penalty’: Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro had no doubt after his team's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium, saying ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi heaps praise on Klate’s work at Chippa

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi sounds relaxed, despite his team losing two league matches from six — a rare scenario for the Brazilians, ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi says it's too early to panic after defeat to SuperSport

It is too early to panic. This was the unequivocal message of Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi to their fans after they suffered a ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy Soccer
  2. Dave Adams, the quiet man who plotted Nedbank’s stunning Comrades success Sport
  3. Hastily assembled Bafana exit Chan with 6-1 aggregate defeat to Angola Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Orlando Pirates approached me, says coach Riveiro Soccer
  5. Zwane backs Bimenyimana to solve Kaizer Chiefs’ misfiring attack issues Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'