Time-wasting in PSL is killing our game: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

“I don't know whether we can see what is happening in the PSL right now. Time-wasting is playing a big role if you check the average on the time we are playing,” Mngqithi said in his post-match press conference.

“We are averaging around 43 minutes out of 90 minutes where the ball is in play. That for me is a cause for concern because our officials seem not to be doing anything about it.

“Had I lost this match or drawn it and I complained about time, everybody would have looked at it differently.

“But the truth is if you look at the stoppage times we had with the goalkeeper's [Chippa's Lloyd Kazapua] injuries and all that, then [the officials] put four minutes [as added time] with all the substitution that took place in the second half [then time has gone missing].

“For me, this is out of order. If this thing of time-wasting in the PSL is not addressed it is going to kill our game.”