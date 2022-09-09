×

Soccer

Chiefs and PSL punished for pitch invasion in Stellenbosch

09 September 2022 - 09:18 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs fans storms the pitch during the MTN8 quarterfinal match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 28 in Stellenbosch.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) has slapped Kaizer Chiefs with a hefty fine for a pitch invasion by their supporters during last month's match against Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The PSL was not let of scot free-for poor security as it was ordered to pay the costs of the outer perimeter fence damaged as a result of the pitch invasion.

Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC on Thursday.

According to league prosecutor Zola Majavu, the club pleaded guilty on two counts of pitch invasion by their spectators and the delayed restart of the match after the invasion.

The incidents took place during the MTN8 quarter-finals on August 28.

Amakhosi won the battle 4-3 on penalties after the teams played to a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Chiefs were ordered to pay a fine of R200,000 for their supporters' behaviour, half of which is suspended for 24 months.

“They (Chiefs) pleaded guilty as charged and having listened to extensive submissions on behalf of the prosecutor as well as their legal representatives, the PSL DC sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs a monetary fine of R200,000,” Majavu said.

“Half is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence.”

Majavu said the PSL has also been punished as it had a duty to provide security for the  game and the DC that the security the league provided was inadequate.

“The second sanction is the league was directed to carry the costs of the sitting as opposed to Kaizer Chiefs,” Majavu said.

“This was on the understanding that the league as the organiser ought to have arranged security differently.

“Kaizer Chiefs was also ordered to pay the costs, if any, of the inner perimeter fence breached by its supporters.

“The league was also ordered to pay the costs of the outer perimeter fence damaged as a result of the invasion and due to what the DC characterised as inaccurate security arrangements.”

The league and Chiefs were also ordered to hold a joint press conference to address supporters about how they should behave around stadiums on match days.

“The PSL and Kaizer Chiefs senior officials are directed by the DC to address a joint press conference at which they would be expected to convey a message to the masses regarding this type of behaviour,” Majavu said.

“It was recognised that punishing the club alone in the circumstances is not enough, hence the directive for the league to shoulder some responsibility in assisting Kaizer Chiefs to address the masses. This is mindful of the fact that we have  emerged from Covid-19 regulations and maybe people have forgotten how to behave in the stadia.”

