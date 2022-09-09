Judge Gerrit Muller suspended proceedings on Friday morning until the third party, Royal Bafokeng, comes to court to state its case.
Proceedings are expected to continue in the afternoon if Royal Bafokeng is available.
Gallants owner Abram Sello said the decision to move the game was based on financial spin-offs, adding that the municipality has [allegedly] failed to deliver on promises made to his club.
“I’m not fighting with the municipality, [but it has] to give us a chance to [fundraise] when necessary because we don’t have sponsorship,” Sello said.
“The second thing is it has not given us all it promised us.”
Polokwane municipality, Gallants court case over match move delayed
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Judgment has been delayed in the matter between Marumo Gallants and the Polokwane Municipality. It revolves around the club’s decision to move its DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs to Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.
The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (3pm), but the municipality has taken Gallants to the Polokwane High Court, saying it breached an agreement to play its home games in the city.
According to the municipality, Gallants are supposed to play the match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Chiefs and PSL punished for pitch invasion in Stellenbosch
Judge Gerrit Muller suspended proceedings on Friday morning until the third party, Royal Bafokeng, comes to court to state its case.
Proceedings are expected to continue in the afternoon if Royal Bafokeng is available.
Gallants owner Abram Sello said the decision to move the game was based on financial spin-offs, adding that the municipality has [allegedly] failed to deliver on promises made to his club.
“I’m not fighting with the municipality, [but it has] to give us a chance to [fundraise] when necessary because we don’t have sponsorship,” Sello said.
“The second thing is it has not given us all it promised us.”
MORE:
AmaZulu coach Truter believes no team will dominate in 2022-23
'Football can be very cruel': Mosimane weighs in on Thomas Tuchel axing
POLL | Is Andile Mpisane really a work in progress?
SAZI HADEBE | Sadly our leagues are only professional in theory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos