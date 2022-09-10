×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

CT City begins Champions League qualifiers with home win over AS Otohô

10 September 2022 - 17:16
Cape Town City midfielder Nathan Idumba Fasika in action during the CAF Champions League 1st preliminary round, leg 1 match against AS Otoho d'Oyo at Athlone Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Cape Town City midfielder Nathan Idumba Fasika in action during the CAF Champions League 1st preliminary round, leg 1 match against AS Otoho d'Oyo at Athlone Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town City began their Caf Champions League qualification programme with a 2-0 win over AS Otohô at Athlone Stadium in the Mother City on Saturday afternoon.

This preliminary round, first leg victory was secured through second half goals by Taahir Goedeman and Marc Van Heerden and it means City will take a healthy lead to the Republic of Congo in the second leg next weekend.

Because of their continental commitments, City only return to DStv Premiership action early next month when they visit Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

Sundowns aim to build winning momentum against Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns are back to winning ways and at the summit of the DStv Premiership table, and midfielder Sipho Mbule says their focus now shifts to ...
Sport
6 hours ago

In domestic action on Saturday afternoon, Chippa United moved from the bottom of the table with a hard fought 2-1 win over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

In another match played on Saturday at the Wits University Stadium, Stellenbosch also claimed a crucial 2-1 away victory over Swallows to move into the top eight on the standings.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Chiefs and PSL punished for pitch invasion in Stellenbosch

The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee slapped Kaizer Chiefs with a hefty fine for its supporters' pitch invasion in the match against ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Football can be very cruel': Mosimane weighs in on Thomas Tuchel axing

Local football fans called for Mosimane to replace Tuchel at Chelsea.
Sport
1 day ago

How Lekgwathi and Jele prepared Maela for Orlando Pirates captaincy

Advice from the former captains helped prepare the player for the ups and downs of being skipper.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  2. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  3. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer
  4. Please don’t boo us, pleads Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule Soccer
  5. ‘He was going to score goals’ — SA reacts to Andile Mpisane’s nearly debut Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'