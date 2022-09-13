×

Soccer

Galaxy coach Ramović says keeper Buthelezi deserves a Bafana call-up

13 September 2022 - 09:25 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Melusi Buthelezi of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on September 10 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović says goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi deserves a call-up for Bafana Bafana as he is one of the best shot-stoppers in SA right now, regardless of his poor performance against Orlando Pirates on the weekend.

Buthelezi, 24, was partly to blame for Galaxy's 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, especially for Buc's second goal. The keeper was caught off guard and the ball chipped in by Zakhele Lepasa, as the Pirates' striker notched up his brace.

The first goal was a deflection from Galaxy defender Given Msimango that left the goalkeeper with little he could do but collect the ball from the back of the net for restart.

However, Buthelezi had a shaky game in general against the Buccaneers as he committed a few more mistakes that went unpunished.

“I think with the two goals we conceded we were really unlucky because I think [the first] was a shot that would have probably gone wide, but the ball deflected on Given and went in,” Ramovic said.

“You can’t do anything against these kinds of goals. And the second goal was a really unlucky goal and I will not say anything against Melusi because he has played since January and he has been unbelievably good.”

Ramovic, a former goalkeeper himself, believes anyone who thinks Buthelezi doesn’t deserve a Bafana call-up because of his mistakes against Pirates does not understand the position between the posts.

“Everyone makes some small mistakes sometimes. Yes he conceded an unlikely goal but for me he is one of the best goalkeepers right now in SA.

“I think that he deserves a call-up for Bafana Bafana because he has played really well and anybody who judges him now after an unlucky game, I would say they don’t understand anything about goalkeeping.”

Seventh-placed Galaxy are away to third-placed Richards Bay FC next, at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

