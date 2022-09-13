Galaxy coach Ramović says keeper Buthelezi deserves a Bafana call-up

“I think with the two goals we conceded we were really unlucky because I think [the first] was a shot that would have probably gone wide, but the ball deflected on Given and went in,” Ramovic said.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović says goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi deserves a call-up for Bafana Bafana as he is one of the best shot-stoppers in SA right now, regardless of his poor performance against Orlando Pirates on the weekend.
Buthelezi, 24, was partly to blame for Galaxy's 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, especially for Buc's second goal. The keeper was caught off guard and the ball chipped in by Zakhele Lepasa, as the Pirates' striker notched up his brace.
The first goal was a deflection from Galaxy defender Given Msimango that left the goalkeeper with little he could do but collect the ball from the back of the net for restart.
However, Buthelezi had a shaky game in general against the Buccaneers as he committed a few more mistakes that went unpunished.
