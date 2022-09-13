Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa

“These things happen in football. I saw Gabriel Jesus coming to Manchester City and then going to Arsenal. Barcelona bought Zlatan Ibrahimović and he did the best he could and they sent him away and he went to Man United,” Mokwena said.
Erasmus joined Sundowns in 2020 from the Citizens and last season he made 17 appearances in all competitions, playing 658 minutes and scoring four goals.
Motupa has enjoyed less game time since joining Downs from Bidvest Wits in September 2020.
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says the once highly-rated forwards Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa did not make career-ending moves by joining the Chloorkop-based outfit.
Reports have suggested the former Bafana Bafana international players have been frustrated by lack of game time at the club since their arrival, and the signs have been that their futures at the 12-time DStv Premiership champions are virtually over.
The exit of Erasmus from Sundowns appeared to be all but confirmed when the club took his jersey, number 11, and gave it to new Chilean signing Marcelo Allende.
Erasmus has been linked with a number of teams in the Premier Soccer League, including former clubs Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City.
Last season the former Pirates forward got a mere 64 minutes of game time while in 2019-20 Motupa played 561 minutes. Motupa has also struggled with injuries during his time at Chloorkop.
Mokwena did not confirm whether the players were staying with the club, but said Sundowns believed in them and would support the forwards to reach their best again.
“As long as they are still part of the team, we will do the best we can to support and help them.
“We believe in them and trust them to be able to give us an output. Like all the other players, while they are at Sundowns they are our players and we love them. We will continue to show them support and appreciation.”
