×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

As far as I know he is still our coach: Royal AM boss on Dan Malesela

15 September 2022 - 13:53 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Royal AM co-coach Dan Malesela during the 2022 pre-season KZN Premier's Cup at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in July.
Royal AM co-coach Dan Malesela during the 2022 pre-season KZN Premier's Cup at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in July.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Royal AM general manager Richard Makhoba says the club will launch an investigation into reports that co-coach Dan “Dance” Malesela has left the club.

Reports on Wednesday, multiple media houses were that Malesela was headed back to his former team, Marumo Gallants.

While Makhoba said he would investigate the reports, he was vague on whether Malesela remained on AM's bench. He could also not say whether the coach was in Durban.

Malesela has not left Royal, but will hold crunch meeting with 'MaMkhize'

Multiple reports have suggested Dan Malesela is headed back to his former club, Marumo Gallants, but TimesLIVE has been told he has not given notice.
Sport
1 day ago

“At the moment, as a club, we don’t have a comment. But the club will investigate and call a press conference,” Makhoba told TimesLIVE.

“We want to get to the bottom of the rumours that he is going to Marumo. As far as I know, he is still with the team.”

TimesLIVE was reliably informed Malesela was due to have a crunch meeting Royal’s management on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to Sowetan, Malesela refuted claims he was going back to his old employer. The publication reported the coach was at home in Pretoria to attend to personal issues and not sure when he was returning to KwaZulu-Natal.

“I’m home now and with my wife, and we are trying to fix this thing I’m facing,” Malesela told Sowetan.

"So probably on Friday I will return to KwaZulu-Natal, but I’m not sure. As soon as I’m done I will go back. There is nothing [to the reports]. If there is something you will know. I don't like hiding things."

Malesela is part of a head-coaching trio at Royal with Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo.

Royal meet Highlanders of Eswatini at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first-round tie, having drawn 0-0 away in Sunday's first leg.

MORE:

‘It happens to the best coaches’: Chiefs boss Zwane on calls for his axing

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not fazed by calls for his axing after Amakhosi’s indifferent start to the season.
Sport
2 hours ago

Broos calls up Lepasa, Mayambela for Bafana friendly games

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 23-man the squad for next week's friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana at FNB Stadium.
Sport
2 hours ago

PODCAST | I never had offers from Chiefs or Pirates: Ronwen Williams

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says he personally never had approaches from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to join the Soweto giants.
Sport
4 hours ago

Pirates coach Riveiro believes Lepasa's brace against Galaxy was just the start

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hopes the recent brace by Zakhele Lepasa is a sign their troubles in front of goals are being resolved.
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elton Jantjies' wife Iva says he denies everything but she has her doubts Rugby
  2. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  3. Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Safa doctor Ngwenya relives potentially saving Sadio Mané’s career Soccer
  5. Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa Soccer

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry