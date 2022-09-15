As far as I know he is still our coach: Royal AM boss on Dan Malesela

“At the moment, as a club, we don’t have a comment. But the club will investigate and call a press conference,” Makhoba told TimesLIVE.
“We want to get to the bottom of the rumours that he is going to Marumo. As far as I know, he is still with the team.”
TimesLIVE was reliably informed Malesela was due to have a crunch meeting Royal’s management on Wednesday afternoon.
Speaking to Sowetan, Malesela refuted claims he was going back to his old employer. The publication reported the coach was at home in Pretoria to attend to personal issues and not sure when he was returning to KwaZulu-Natal.
“I’m home now and with my wife, and we are trying to fix this thing I’m facing,” Malesela told Sowetan.
"So probably on Friday I will return to KwaZulu-Natal, but I’m not sure. As soon as I’m done I will go back. There is nothing [to the reports]. If there is something you will know. I don't like hiding things."
Malesela is part of a head-coaching trio at Royal with Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo.
Royal meet Highlanders of Eswatini at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first-round tie, having drawn 0-0 away in Sunday's first leg.
