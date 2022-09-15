Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for staging Carling Cup during World Cup break

“They’ll have four teams in one day, but I think they can easily play it at the beginning of December or just before the season restarts — why not? That will make the players free from the November 5 and I can then start the camp.

“But then I have to have an agreement with the clubs because they’ll give a holiday to their players because they’ll restart the preparation for the season at the end of November or the beginning of December. So they’ll give them a bit of a holiday. If they want to do that I can’t have the players either.”

This is not the first time Broos has clashed with the PSL for organising the tournament when he felt he could have used the time to prepare Bafana.

The league hastily organised a DStv Compact Cup which involved four fan-voted teams in January during break for the Covid-19 delayed 2021 Afcon in Cameroon. Broos was angry with that because Bafana were free to play friendlies at that time or have a camp as they had not qualified for the Afcon.

“Again I have no comment anymore on that because I have commented enough in the past," said the Bafana coach.

"But you [the media] have seen what has happened, and it’s up to you now to also react. It’s not only about me because when I react everybody is angry.

“You know what I feel and you know what I think and I've explained it well. We’d like to have a camp in November.”