Chiefs coach Zwane says there is no beef between him and assistant Sheppard
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has moved swiftly to clarify that there are no issues between him and his assistant coach Dillon Sheppard.
Zwane was responding to a viral video, in which he seemed to snub Sheppard’s handshake during Amakhosi's 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday. The result left the Soweto giants wallowing in 14th place.
Zwane said he did not see Sheppard “at all” when the latter reached out for the usual handshake at the end of the match, as his mind was elsewhere.
“I’m not even aware of that. I think somebody tried to explain it to me, but I couldn’t see 'Sheppy' at all,” Zwane said.
“I think my mind was elsewhere because I was a little bit disappointed because of the result.”
Zwane said he enjoyed working with Sheppard and their partnership was excellent.
“I can tell you the relationship we have with Sheppy is of brothers — he is more like my brother. We share a lot together and I have no doubts in him.
“Like I alluded to earlier in the season, I can sleep with no worries knowing I have a brother next to me.
“He is that type of a person, he is a good guy and as a person he hates to fail. He is more like me, we are more like perfectionists. I’m happy to have someone like Sheppy with me.”
Zwane and Sheppard are under pressure to deliver results as things have not gone according to plan in their first seven league outings.
Chiefs have managed just eight points from a possible 21 and find themselves two points above relegation.
The pair have another tough game this weekend. They host Gavin Hunt’s improving SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
After a tough start to the season, Hunt seems to have turned the corner with three victories on the trot. SuperSport are sixth in the Premiership, with 11 points from seven outings.
