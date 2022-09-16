×

Soccer

Former Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu joins SuperSport United

16 September 2022 - 11:12 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Siphesihle Ndlovu has joined SuperSport United.
Image: SUPPLIED

SuperSport United have completed the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Ndlovu penned a one-year deal with the Gavin Hunt-coached side, and the club has an option to extend the contract.

“This is a very big move for my career and I am very excited to join SuperSport United,” Ndlovu said

“ Gavin Hunt is an ambitious coach who likes to win. The club has won a lot of trophies in the past seven seasons and I would like to play a part in making new memories and history.”

The 25-year-old joined Pirates in the 2019/2020 season with big expectations after he had done exceptionally well for his hometown club, Maritzburg United.

The player had offers from DStv Premiership clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns, but he opted to join the Soweto giants.

Though Ndlovu won the MTN8 with Pirates in that season, he struggled to cement his place at the Sea Robbers, which led to his exit.

Hunt will be looking to help the player return to the form that earned him a move to Pirates.

“I’m very excited to have Ndlovu in our team. This is one area in which he will bring good energy in the middle of the park. He is versatile and can play in many formations, like he did back in his days in Maritzburg United,” Hunt said.

“He’s the right age for us. Obviously we will have to settle him in as quickly as possible and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Ndlovu has been training with SuperSport for some time and might be available to play against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Hunt will lead SuperSport against the underperforming Amakhosi at FNB Stadium (8pm).

While Chiefs will be aiming to return to winning ways, SuperSport will be out for a fourth straight league victory and to claim another big scalp after they recently defeated Sundowns 2-1.

