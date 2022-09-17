Bimenyimana’s brace secures much-needed win for Chiefs over SuperSport

While Kaizer Chiefs still don’t look like a team that could challenge for the league championship, their performance in the 2-1 victory over SuperSport United showed a lot of improvement.

Chiefs returned to winning ways, thanks to a brace by their new striker Caleb Bimenyimana, who scored a goal in each half during their lively DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

SuperSport scored first in the clash through midfielder Grant Margeman.

Chiefs came into the match having failed to register a victory in their last three league outings where they recorded two draws and a defeat.