×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Hugo Broos' right-hand man dumps Bafana and heads back to Europe

17 September 2022 - 16:46 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos (centre) with his assistants Cedomir Janevski (left) and Helman Mkhalele during the South Africa men's national soccer team squad announcement at SAFA House on August 19, 2021 in Johannesburg.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos (centre) with his assistants Cedomir Janevski (left) and Helman Mkhalele during the South Africa men's national soccer team squad announcement at SAFA House on August 19, 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Cedomir Janevski has resigned, the SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed.

Janevski arrived in SA last year as one of the two assistant coaches to Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

However, the Macedonian coach has found a new job as head coach of Cyprian club AEL Limassol and, according to media reports in that country, will have his first training session on Monday.

Limassol have been courting Janevski since December last year.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said after discussions with Broos, they agreed to part ways with Janevski amicably despite the latter still having about four years left of his Bafana contract.

Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for staging Carling Cup during World Cup break

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is disappointed in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) again, this time for organising a one-day tournament in November, a ...
Sport
2 days ago

“He had gotten the opportunity to go and coach overseas as the head coach. After discussing with the senior men’s national team head coach (Hugo Broos) we agreed that we should not deny him the opportunity,” Motlanthe said.

Motlanthe said Safa is not going to replace the Macedonian as Broos is happy with one assistant.

“Further to that, the coach has said that he is comfortable with having one assistant. So, going forward coach Helman Mkhalele will be the only assistant coach.”

Motlanthe said they don’t believe that having one assistant to Broos will hinder Bafana's progress and quest for success based on the fact that the coach is the one who advised them not to replace Janevski.

Broos disappointed Bvuma lost keeper jersey to Khune at Kaizer Chiefs

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed his disappointment at seeing Bruce Bvuma losing the No 1 jersey to Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
1 day ago

“There are national teams that have succeeded with one assistant coach and we always take the tune from the head coach, if he says he is comfortable knowing the volume of work.

“And these decisions are not fixed. If he comes back and says, ‘I’ve had a look back and now I need someone’ we will look at it. But for now, he has said he is comfortable in having Helman Mkhalele as his only assistant coach.”

Bafana will begin life without the Macedonian tactician when they face Sierra Leone and Botswana from next week.  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

'I used to eat six meals a day': Khune explains how marriage made him gain weight

Kaizer Chiefs and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has explained how marriage made him gain weight and lose his number one spot.
Sport
8 hours ago

Misuzulu’s coronation forces AmaZulu to move game from Moses Mabhida

October 29 will prove to be a tricky day for high-end event attenders in SA, especially football lovers, because of the two big gigs happening in ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | I never had offers from Chiefs or Pirates: Ronwen Williams

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says he personally never had approaches from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to join the Soweto giants.
Sport
2 days ago

LISTEN | This week's Senzo Meyiwa trial wrap

Five months into the high-profile murder case of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and some shocking revelations have come up ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elton Jantjies' wife Iva says he denies everything but she has her doubts Rugby
  2. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  3. Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Safa doctor Ngwenya relives potentially saving Sadio Mané’s career Soccer
  5. Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death