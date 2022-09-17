×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'I’ve never had a Percy Tau on top level in my team,' says Bafana coach Broos

17 September 2022 - 12:35
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
November 10 2021` Bafana Bafana player Percy Tau with coach Hugo Broos during their training session for thei match against Zimbabwe tomorrow at Orlando Stadium PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
November 10 2021` Bafana Bafana player Percy Tau with coach Hugo Broos during their training session for thei match against Zimbabwe tomorrow at Orlando Stadium PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has admitted Percy Tau’s current situation at Egyptian giants Al Ahly is not good for Bafana or Tau’s career and he would like to see it cleared up as soon as possible.

Tau’s stay in Egypt has been marred by constant injuries and little time on the field since arriving in Cairo from English club Brighton in August 2021.

Tau’s future at Ahly became bleaker after Pitso Mosimane, the SA coach who brought him to the Red Devils, left the team after their Caf Champions League defeat against Wydad Casablanca in May.   

Tau last featured for Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League when they played El Masry on August 10.

He has since missed the club’s last five league matches, with injury and his unconfirmed future behind his non-appearance.

Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for staging Carling Cup during World Cup break

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is disappointed in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) again, this time for organising a one-day tournament in November, a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Announcing his Bafana squad to play international friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month, Broos said he had no option but to leave Tau out, citing his lack of game time at Ahly.

“I spoke a lot last week with Percy,” said Broos on Thursday. “Yes it’s not a good situation for him. First of all he was many times injured last season. He came back, he was injured, he came back, and he was injured.

“I’ve never had a Percy Tau on top level in my team ... I never had him. He was never 100% because before he was injured and I couldn’t select him.

“And with the situation after Pitso (Mosimane) left Al Ahly if I can believe what they write in newspapers, they (Ahly) want to get rid of him.”

Broos calls up Lepasa, Mayambela for Bafana friendly games

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 23-man the squad for next week's friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana at FNB Stadium.
Sport
2 days ago

Broos added that Ahly have shown they don’t care about which club Tau plays for next. All they want is to end their relationship with him. 

“They’re going everywhere with him and I don’t think from what I read that all those teams were interested in him,” said Broos. “It was Al Ahly who offered him to those teams because they want to get rid of him.

“It’s not a good situation for Percy and with the transfer period ending in every country now, maybe he’s forced to stay. And what will happen to him there?

“I’m also a little bit sad about the situation because a good Percy Tau is a big difference in your team. But yes, that’s the situation and I can’t change that.

“I just hope if he has to stay at Al Ahly that he gets his chance to prove what a good player he is. But that depends on the (new) coach (Marcel Koller) there.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is new to SA football but still surprised a press conference on Thursday when he admitted he did not know who ...
Sport
1 week ago

PODCAST | It’s something we would explore: Mokwena on Tau and Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says that if Percy Tau wants to return to play in SA the Brazilians would certainly "explore" bringing the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | ‘I don’t know much about Percy Tau being unsettled,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has refrained from speculation linking unsettled Al Ahly forward Percy Tau with a sensational move back to ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Percy Tau has not left Ahly, but could join big SA club within weeks

Percy Tau has not left Al Ahly, but is expected to in weeks, a prominent Egyptian football journalist has said.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Conflicting reports Percy Tau has left Ahly, but he appears to be staying

A report that Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau had left Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Tuesday appears to be unsubstantiated.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elton Jantjies' wife Iva says he denies everything but she has her doubts Rugby
  2. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  3. Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Safa doctor Ngwenya relives potentially saving Sadio Mané’s career Soccer
  5. Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death