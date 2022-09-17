Broos added that Ahly have shown they don’t care about which club Tau plays for next. All they want is to end their relationship with him.
'I’ve never had a Percy Tau on top level in my team,' says Bafana coach Broos
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has admitted Percy Tau’s current situation at Egyptian giants Al Ahly is not good for Bafana or Tau’s career and he would like to see it cleared up as soon as possible.
Tau’s stay in Egypt has been marred by constant injuries and little time on the field since arriving in Cairo from English club Brighton in August 2021.
Tau’s future at Ahly became bleaker after Pitso Mosimane, the SA coach who brought him to the Red Devils, left the team after their Caf Champions League defeat against Wydad Casablanca in May.
Tau last featured for Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League when they played El Masry on August 10.
He has since missed the club’s last five league matches, with injury and his unconfirmed future behind his non-appearance.
Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for staging Carling Cup during World Cup break
Announcing his Bafana squad to play international friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month, Broos said he had no option but to leave Tau out, citing his lack of game time at Ahly.
“I spoke a lot last week with Percy,” said Broos on Thursday. “Yes it’s not a good situation for him. First of all he was many times injured last season. He came back, he was injured, he came back, and he was injured.
“I’ve never had a Percy Tau on top level in my team ... I never had him. He was never 100% because before he was injured and I couldn’t select him.
“And with the situation after Pitso (Mosimane) left Al Ahly if I can believe what they write in newspapers, they (Ahly) want to get rid of him.”
Broos calls up Lepasa, Mayambela for Bafana friendly games
Broos added that Ahly have shown they don’t care about which club Tau plays for next. All they want is to end their relationship with him.
“They’re going everywhere with him and I don’t think from what I read that all those teams were interested in him,” said Broos. “It was Al Ahly who offered him to those teams because they want to get rid of him.
“It’s not a good situation for Percy and with the transfer period ending in every country now, maybe he’s forced to stay. And what will happen to him there?
“I’m also a little bit sad about the situation because a good Percy Tau is a big difference in your team. But yes, that’s the situation and I can’t change that.
“I just hope if he has to stay at Al Ahly that he gets his chance to prove what a good player he is. But that depends on the (new) coach (Marcel Koller) there.”
