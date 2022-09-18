Pep Guardiola trusts Man City’s Jack Grealish ‘unconditionally’

“Of course I am happy for him, for the victory, for his incredible personality to play.”

Guardiola said he liked what he saw of the partnership between Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, with the pair playing side by side towards the end of the match after Alvarez was brought on in the 71st minute.

“We have two prolific strikers, and this was the second time I've seen Erling and Julian together, in the last minutes like against Bournemouth, and I like it.

“They can be a bit more aggressive, they have a sense for goal. It's nice with two important players leaving [Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus], to add and still have the tendency to score goals and create a lot of chances.

“We have that feeling that when we change gear we can create a lot of chances in just a few minutes.”