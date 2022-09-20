Bafana captain Williams happy to see Zwane back with national team

“He has achieved so much in the game, and to see him still going strong after everything he has achieved shows the quality and mentality he’s got. It is good to have him back in the set-up.

“Guys will learn a lot from him because he has played at the highest level. We played together at Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 and there is a lot of history between us.

“Now we are playing for the same club, which is nice. Honestly he has been one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League for the longest time — it is really good to have him here.”

Broos' senior combination have lost three games - 1-0 away against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, 5-0 in a friendly against world champions France in Lille and 2-1 away against Morocco in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier - of their last four games. The other was a 0-0 friendly draw against Guinea in Brussels.