Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has hailed Tanzanian football, expressing his love for former Kaizer Chiefs player Fiston Mayele's dance celebration.
Mosimane shared on social media he was invited to be part of the “Week Ya Mwananchi” or The Citizen’s Week at Mkapa Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.
The celebratory week was for Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC and their supporters to witness the introduction of the club’s new signings.
Mosimane was one of the guests who attended the event after receiving an invitation from Young Africans SC president Hersi Said.
“When I was invited to be part of the Wananchi week, I managed to witness the famous celebration stunt! Believe me, the whole stadium stood up and imitated it. That experience remained in my system until today. Hail Tanzanian football,” said Mosimane.
New signings who were introduced included former Simba SC playmaker Bernard Morrison, Zambian player Lazarous Kambole, Burkina Faso national team forward Stephane Aziz Ki and former Newcastle United midfielder Gaël Bigirimana.
Pitso hails Tanzanian football after 'Week Ya Mwananchi' experience
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Since leaving Al Ahly, Mosimane has been checking out what the successful youth programmes in the world are doing in terms of football.
He is putting together content for his soccer schools coaching manual.
“This morning, I woke up with so many ideas. Youth football is humbling me as I am putting together content for the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) coaching manual,” he shared on social media.
According to Mosimane, Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools is a football programme that develops young football players with the aim to “create the player of tomorrow”.
“It has also been important for me to check what the successful youth programmes in the world are doing. We have no ego to not learn from the rest of the world. We are open to collaboration, editors, and proof readers who would like to do this for our coaching manual,” he said.
