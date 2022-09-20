Pressure off Spurs striker Son’s shoulders after blistering hat-trick

“It was an amazing feeling,” Son told the BBC after the win. “I couldn't believe it [when I scored]. All the frustration and what I had, disappointment and negative feeling just went.

“I couldn't move so I stood still. It made me really happy.

|Football is crazy sometimes. Sometimes the ball didn't want to go inside and three times [it did today].

“It changes everything. I learnt so much in this tough period. I need to work hard every time to get the chance. Three lucky goals and I'm really proud.”

The victory lifted Tottenham level on 17 points with champions Manchester City though Arsenal can regain the top spot if they beat Brentford later on Sunday.