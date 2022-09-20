×

Soccer

Pressure off Spurs striker Son’s shoulders after blistering hat-trick

20 September 2022 - 09:49 By Reuters
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his third goal with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg during the Premier League match against Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 17 2022.
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his third goal with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg during the Premier League match against Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 17 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min said the frustration and negativity caused by his lack of goals in recent weeks has dissipated after his blistering hat-trick in a 6-2 Premier League win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Son, who shared the league's Golden Boot for most goals last season with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, was left out of the starting line-up after going eight games in all competitions without a goal. The South Korean responded in emphatic fashion, scoring three times in 14 minutes after coming on in the 59th minute to replace Richarlison.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Son told the BBC after the win. “I couldn't believe it [when I scored]. All the frustration and what I had, disappointment and negative feeling just went.

“I couldn't move so I stood still. It made me really happy.

|Football is crazy sometimes. Sometimes the ball didn't want to go inside and three times [it did today].

“It changes everything. I learnt so much in this tough period. I need to work hard every time to get the chance. Three lucky goals and I'm really proud.”

The victory lifted Tottenham level on 17 points with champions Manchester City though Arsenal can regain the top spot if they beat Brentford later on Sunday.

