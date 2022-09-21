‘Players want to join Sundowns’: Motsepe defends recruitment policy

“But when Hlompho was at Mamelodi Sundowns, he was playing and competing with Teko Modise and other players such as Tiyani Mabunda.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson Thlopie Motsepe has defended the club’s recruitment system after it was accused of weakening competition in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Through their huge financial backing from owner and mining mogul Patrice Motsepe, Sundowns have been able to attract almost all the top talent in SA, which has led to their dominance domestically for the better part of the past decade.
Downs recently completed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Terrence Mashego from Cape Town City despite the club already having Sifiso Ngobeni and Lyle Laklay at left-back. Players such as Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa are reported to be frustrated by their lack of game time.
Some in football have accused Masandawana of signing players they don't necessarily need or are not going to use rather than let those players go to opposition teams.
Motsepe said the reality is most top SA players want to join Sundowns.
“I don’t know where the criticism has come from in that regard. Players want to come to Mamelodi Sundowns because it is a place where they can improve themselves and achieve their dreams in football,” he said.
“We have had the blessing and opportunity to welcome an incredible player [Mashego] and also said well done to a special [former] player in Hlompho Kekana.
