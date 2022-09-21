Safa ‘has to raise money’ to hire full-time junior team coaches: Motlanthe

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says the body cannot appoint permanent coaches for junior national teams because of financial setbacks.

The men’s U-20, U-17 and U-23 teams are without permanent coaches, a situation that has persisted for a few years.

Vela Khumalo, a full-time Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge reserve team coach, is responsible for Amajita (the SA U-20s). Amajimbos (the U-17s) are coached by Duncan Crowie on a part-time basis and the U-23s have David Notoane, who is also working at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Last week Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos called for the association to appoint permanent coaches for these teams as the current structure does not help the association monitor and groom young talent.