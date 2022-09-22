Sundowns legend Kekana asks Zungu to take care of jersey No 8

“I had so many significant memories wearing that jersey including eight league titles, so it means a lot to me. Also my shoe is size eight and as everybody knows I used to score crazy goals, so you can understand how important the number was to me.

“He is using the number now but he must work hard to create his own legacy here at the club on his return. I got it from whoever was wearing it at that time when I arrived here at the club and I am sure that person also had good memories with it.

“I created my memories with the jersey and it was special because it was the same jersey number that was also worn by Alex Bapela who comes from the same village as me in Zebediela in Limpopo.

“The level I put into the jersey is crazy because nobody ever thought I would reach that level, so for ‘Sjumba’ I want to wish well with his career at Sundowns and hopefully he will create good memories with the jersey.”

Kekana also led Sundowns under coach Pitso Mosimane at the Fifa Club World Cup in Japan in 2016 where they lost to Kashima Antlers and Jeonbuk Hyundai.

Having tasted a few minutes of action on his return to the club, Zungu may be given a bigger role to play when Sundowns returns to official action in the first leg their MTN8 semifinal clash against Orlando Pirates on October 1.