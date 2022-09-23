Soccer

Springbok captain Kolisi pleads with supporters to have faith in Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

23 September 2022 - 15:55 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN DURBAN
Kaizer Chiefs fans during the DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on September 17.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made an impassioned plea to Kaizer Chiefs supporters to have faith in Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane.

Chiefs have had a stuttering start to the DStv Premiership season with only three wins from eight matches, piling pressure on Zwane who is in his first season in charge at Naturena.

Chiefs fans were left frustrated by the club’s inactivity on the last day of the transfer window on Thursday as there was no last minute business while rivals Orlando Pirates snapped up Kermit Erasmus from Mamelodi Sundowns.

As he looked towards the must-win Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at a sold-out Kings Park Stadium on Saturday, Kolisi, who is a staunch Chiefs fan, asked fans to be patient.

“It is hard for me to say something because I am also a sportsman and I go through seasons where it’s tough,” he said when asked to comment about the despair of most Chiefs fans.

“I know for a fact that guys are not going out there to play badly. They are not going out there to lose matches but they work hard every single day to be good and sometimes things just don’t work.

“The only thing I can say to them is that they must just keep on going and keep on pushing. I am sure coach Arthur Zwane, who is a former player himself and is in his first season as head coach, knows what’s happening.

“I know there is lots of hard work happening behind the scenes but for us as supporters we must just keep on supporting and believing. Yes, you can be as upset as you want but at the end of the day, abafana bokuthula noxolo will be back and they will come around.”

